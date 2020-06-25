When: Supervisors meeting, June 23.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a request from the Cedar Crest youth baseball program to utilize a diamond at South Hills Park once Lebanon County enters the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Other business: The board also approved the rezoning of a property on Hockey Avenue owned by Fred and Judie Eisenhauer. The property was previously designated in a floodplain.

What’s next: Until further notice, upcoming meetings will continue to be conducted with a conference call option available to the public, and the front door remaining open. Meetings are held at the South Lebanon municipal building, 1800 S. Fifth Ave., Lebanon.