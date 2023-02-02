Residents in South Coatesville will continue to have a recycling service that is free for residents, with their tax dollars funding it.

Borough council, during its Jan. 24 meeting, decided not to outsource recycling to Reading-based waste collection company J.P. Mascaro and Sons. A recycling services proposal from J.P. Mascaro and Sons would have cost South Coatesville $129,720 per year, and the rejected contract would have lasted three years.

“I would vote not to tax people anymore,” said Renee Carey, council president pro-tempore.

Council member Sylvia Washington said the borough collects recycling once a week. Therefore, she said the borough would still have to pay its employees whether recycling is collected or not.

“Looking at all the variables, it just doesn’t add up in the near future,” Washington said.

Council member Robert Floyd said he doesn’t want the borough to be in the recycling business at the present time. “We’re still leaving (the outsourcing proposal) on the table, but as of right now, we're just going to have to say no,” Floyd said.

Regular trash collection will be outsourced, however. The borough awarded a three-year trash removal contract from J.P. Mascaro and Sons on Dec. 27 at a cost of $207,636 per year. The new trash deal replaces the former contract with Waste Management.

Al DeGennaro, deputy general counsel for J.P. Mascaro and Sons said the borough has the option to request recycling collection on an “as-needed basis.”

DeGennaro said, “We're happy to provide you with the trash service and we'll see what happens.”

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville, with virtual access via Zoom.