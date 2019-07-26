Elected officials in a small Chester County town are debating the purchase of Google Chromebooks for all council members, though not all elected officials agree it’s a good idea.

Renee Carey, council president of South Coatesville Borough, said the use of Chromebooks would eliminate paper use and improve the ease of locating files. “We’re years behind," Carey said during the July 23 council meeting.

While on the contrary, Councilman Craig Morris said the idea is not a good use of public money. “Let’s save our taxpayers money and continue as is or, actually, do what were supposed to do, which is volunteer here and provide for our own technology,” Morris said. He said each council member “can see everything electronically from our phones or personal devices without it being on the device.”

For her part, Councilwoman Sylvia Washington was pragmatic as she said she was not against the proposed transition to digital, but cannot see the total elimination of paper.

She noted the benefit of storing only borough information on these devices because they would be used during council meetings. All digital files are sole property of the borough and must be returned when a council member’s term expires.

Washington said her main concern was how much storage the devices would have for data. She suggested further research on the proposed purchase, which could be added to next year’s budget.

In other business, the recent heat wave spurred conversation about designating Borough Hall on Modena Road as a comfort care center. This designation will allow residents who may not have access to reliable air conditioning to cool off during extreme heat.

Councilman William Turner, who is the deputy director for emergency management for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services, said these designations are common practice and that municipal buildings are used during excessive weather notices.

Also, Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie Duncan announced 700 green recycling containers were ordered for residential use for approximately $28,000. Each bin will be numbered and a $35 replacement fee will be charged if a resident loses or damages the recycling bins. Bins will be distributed in late August to early September.

