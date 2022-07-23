South Coatesville will begin to implement a parking app to pay for parking in the borough.

Borough Council’s decision to contract with ParkMobile came after a presentation by Ron Ross during the July 11 meeting.

“I don’t see any downside to bringing ParkMobile in,” said Borough Manager Allen Smith, who first proposed the idea last September.

The contract will last for three years. South Coatesville has the option to terminate the agreement by giving a 30-day notice. An official start date has not been established.

“We can take our time as a borough to plan how our zones work,” Smith said.

Smith said public works foreman Chris Corle told him there are eight lots in the borough that could be utilized for the mobile app parking service. Two of those lots include one on First Avenue and another on Ash Street. Four streets have one lot: Bay, Birch, Wood and Lafayette.

Smith suggested the borough begin incorporating the app at one or two lots.

“Start small and add,” council member Renee Carey said.

About 60 municipalities in Pennsylvania use the ParkMobile app. The neighboring cities of Philadelphia and Lancaster utilize ParkMobile, in addition to Pottstown Borough.

“It is something we need in the borough,” council member Sylvia Washington said.

Implementing the system incurs no cost to the borough, council member Montez Jones said. However, a transaction fee of 35 cents is paid by the customer through the parking app.

The ParkMobile app allows municipalities to implement paid parking without the purchase of equipment or the addition to existing infrastructure such as meters. ParkMobile will provide signage and marketing.

When using the app, a motorist would enter the license plate number and choose the number of hours of parking with various payment options. ParkMobile sends a text message to the user when their allotment is about to expire with the option to extend.

In other happenings, council announced Modena Fire Company’s centennial celebration will feature a parade through South Coatesville at 1 p.m. Aug. 27. The route will begin at Modena Road in South Coatesville Borough and will end on North Brandywine Avenue at Modena Fire Company headquarters in Modena Borough.