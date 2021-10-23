South Coatesville taxpayers will foot the bill for an emergency project as Borough Council unanimously decided to spend $15,200 for a remediation project to be completed by Parkesburg-based Wright Restoration Services Inc.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said the $15,200 will come from the borough's general fund during the Oct. 12 Zoom meeting.

The remediation project will remove mold from Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, discovered in August in the basement alongside pest infestations caused by remnants from Hurricane Ida.

Although Borough Council unanimously approved the action, council member Barbara Newsuan asked why the borough didn’t act on “an emergency situation” sooner. She called it “necessary” for South Coatesville office staff to be conducting business at the borough offices.

“I think we followed the process,” Council President Montez Jones said.

Smith responded there was no waste of time and that borough operations have been running.

Smith also said South Coatesville building codes official, LTL Consulting, banned all public gatherings and permanent uses, which includes voting until remediation takes place. The building serves as South Coatesville's sole polling place.

Council member Robert Floyd asked if the remediation project was going to be done prior to Election Day. Smith responded, "At this point it's not possible for Borough Hall to be used all day for voting." The borough has not announced alternate plans.

Council also unanimously voted to begin quarterly town hall meetings. Jones said a town hall meeting is simply for community engagement and no voting by the council. Borough officials did not officially decide when to begin the town halls.

“It’s a good way for us to talk at least four times a year to the community,” Smith said adding, it gives elected officials an opportunity to receive input on a quarterly basis.

Borough Council will meet on Zoom again at 7 p.m. Oct. 26.