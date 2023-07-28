South Coatesville will save $1,600 as the borough council decided not to purchase Google Chromebooks for officials at its July 25 meeting.

Borough Manager Allen Smith told council the Chromebooks have not been ordered and delivered because he had a “feeling” council members were “not enthused” about the idea. The council voted to allocate funding for Google Chromebooks at the April 11 meeting. The expenditure would have been funded by the general fund. The Chester County municipality first discussed the idea in 2019.

“We can just save the money,” Smith said.

The borough’s information technology provider, SkyViewTek, did not want to deal with Chromebooks, Smith said. The Malvern-based IT provider expressed security concerns because the company “can’t support the Google system,” Vice President Monica Watson said.

The Chromebooks would have been used by council members and Mayor John Long Jr. to access documents and emails. Chromebooks provide direct access to Google Drive, where documents would be stored.

Smith presented an alternative where he would create a dedicated Google Drive for officials to access from any device. Watson said SkyViewTek provides Microsoft Office to the borough and asked if they could use Microsoft OneDrive. Smith responded yes because he already uses Microsoft OneDrive.

“Everything should be consistent,” Watson said.

President Montez Jones told Smith he saved himself “some work” from training and implementing the Chromebooks.

Jones said South Coatesville borough council is the only board that he sits on that uses paper. Every other board he serves on digitizes its files.

“If we're not going to use it, then I don’t think we should waste money,” Jones said.

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.