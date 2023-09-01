At its Aug. 22 meeting, the South Coatesville Borough Council voted to allocate $1,400 from the general fund for police Chief Kevin Pierce to attend a leadership course.

Pierce will attend the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy. The academy is a police course that utilizes a course curriculum from the U.S. Military Academy West Point to enhance and improve skills within the law enforcement profession, Pierce wrote in an Aug. 23 email.

Although the program is based out of New Jersey, it has developed a national reputation with law enforcement agencies and police chiefs in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland.

The courses will be held in the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester from January to May. Chester County is one of five counties within Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey that will be participating in the leadership program.

“Several police chiefs have completed this training to advance their professionalism thereby increasing the overall professionalism of the police department and providing increased professional service to the community,” Pierce said in the email.

Council member Bob Floyd introduced the topic to council at the Aug. 8 meeting, but council couldn’t act on it then because it was not advertised as an official agenda item. All financial matters must be advertised 24 hours in advance of the meeting in accordance with state Sunshine Act regulations.

South Coatesville will hold its next community town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 and council meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Both public meetings will be held at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.