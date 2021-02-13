South Coatesville will continue to have a part-time borough manager.

Council unanimously approved to change Borough Manager Allen Smith’s pay status from part-time hourly to part-time salary of $36,400 during the Feb. 9 council meeting held virtually on Zoom.

The borough will see savings through this arrangement. Smith’s predecessor, Ramsey Reiner was projected to make $62,000, including benefits, according to the 2020 budget. She was also a full-time employee of the borough. She resigned in April 2020.

Smith became an “interim” borough manager in May 2020, with the interim part of his title being dropped in August 2020. He will remain working 25 hours a week due to his full-time job as a teacher at the STEM Academy at Showalter in the Chester Upland school district, Delaware County.

He added the compensation change is not a pay raise for himself. He noted he was doing the same amount of work, but punching the clock less because of the conflict with his full-time job. Therefore, he said the arrangement was “more appropriate.”

Describing his typical work day, Smith said he has a two-hour gap in mid-afternoons between virtual classes. He uses this time for in-person appointments at the borough hall. When in-person learning returns, Smith said he will use Zoom to conduct borough business with a Chromebook he purchased with his own money.

Council member Renee Carey asked Smith how many hours he dedicates for the borough. Smith responded with 2.5-3 face-to-face hours a day and 1-2 hours, responding to emails and phone calls remotely.

“No one is complaining they’re getting less,” Smith said.

Council President Montez Jones said Smiths record as borough manager has been good. While Carey told Smith there are no “perks” like holiday pay for salaried borough employees. Smith responded, “no problem at all.”