At its Nov. 23 meeting, South Coatesville’s role in the civil rights movement took one step closer to becoming cemented forever as lifelong residents Earl Johnson and Jane Kennedy asked borough officials for their permission to erect a 36-by-36-inch historical marker plaque.

Council voted to accept the request during the virtual meeting held on Zoom.

The double-sided bronze plaque will commemorate the Coatesville branch of the NAACP being founded in South Coatesville. The location, Kennedy said, would be at Route 82 and Modena road, near the welcome to South Coatesville sign. Johnson said the site is their “first choice.”

“It's been a long time coming,” Kennedy said. “We want to continue the new light and energy of the idea.”

Council President Montez Jones said he was excited for the marker, adding there is a lot of history in the borough. He told Kennedy and Johnson the borough will communicate with the planning commission and the public works department to ensure everyone is all in sync and the legalities are in place.

“I’m glad we are going to see the opportunity to preserve and share that and perpetuate the message of the NAACP, and even what our ancestors have worked so hard to accomplish,” Jones said.

Vice President Ken Bond, who also serves as the president of the Coatesville branch of the NAACP, said he has no objection to the request. He said it should preferably be as close to the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal church as possible.

Kennedy said she has collaborated with Franklin Bronze Plaques on pricing and the design. The sign will be doubled-sided for motorists driving north and south. She is also working on a pledge letter for donations from the public after she receives a price from Franklin.

The sign will have the NAACP emblem, “NAACP Coatesville Area Branch” in capital lettering, and an already-written story of the event.

“This is such a visible piece of our history,” council member Bob Floyd said.

“We just want to commemorate it,” Kennedy said, adding, “This is our history: We want to preserve it for today, for our generations to come, for our youth, so that the story be known that this happened in the borough of South Coatesville. We just want to give homage to it.”

Meanwhile, Borough Manager Allen Smith announced the remediation project at Borough Hall is complete. Borough Hall will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29. The borough will resume hybrid meetings on Dec. 14.

Upcoming budget meetings will also be hybrid, with the next one occurring at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.