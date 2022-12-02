With council member Montez Jones absent, South Coatesville Borough Council voted to advertise the ordinance to consider implementing a millage increase to fund emergency services from the Modena Fire Company and Westwood Fire Company, at its Nov. 22 meeting. The meeting was held at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus due to mold at Borough Hall.

Originally, South Coatesville received a request for a 1.25 mills fire tax. Borough Manager Allen Smith said in a Nov. 23 email that Modena came back and requested another 0.25 mills; the other 0.25 mills are for Westwood EMS services.

The proposed millage increase would be 1.5 mills, in addition to the current municipal millage rate of 7.6.

If the council votes to act, the total millage would be 9.1 mills. A property owner with a property valued at $100,000 would pay $910. Any tax increase would go into effect in February 2023 when property taxes are invoiced.

Also, South Coatesville unanimously approved adding $25,000 to the police budget to contract with a police accreditation policy company, Lexipol to update its police policies.

Police Chief Kevin Pierce said most police departments are seeking accreditation, which distinguishes an agency as a professional police department. He first heard of Lexipol after attending a Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission meeting.

“One of the first steps is a really good, solid policy manual,” Pierce said.

Lexipol assists law enforcement agencies in implementing and maintaining policies on digital platforms. Lexipol accreditation specialist Jennifer Ruggeri said the Frisco, Texas-based company offers “complete building, start to finish” when drafting policies.

“I'm not in sales, but I have seen this product work countless times,” Ruggeri said.

Pierce said the current police policy is “outdated.” According to the chief, the current manual has “borrowed” policies from the Pennsylvania State Police and other police departments in addition to misspellings.

“For liability reasons, this is not good,” Pierce said.

South Coatesville will hold upcoming public meetings at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus at 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.

Residents are invited to attend an in-person town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Borough council will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 with virtual access via Zoom.