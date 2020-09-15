South Coatesville Mayor John Long Jr. swore in new council member Robert Floyd in a meeting streamed from Borough Hall with face coverings worn.

Floyd was nominated 4-0 by council over resident Thomas Roney during the Aug. 25 Zoom meeting. He fills Sylvia Washington’s seat and is eligible to run in the 2021 election.

Meanwhile, another vacancy has yet to be filled.

Council formally accepted the resignation of council member Bill Turner during the Sept. 8 Zoom meeting. Council President Montez Jones announced the borough received an email resignation on Aug. 28 from Turner.

Turner resigned because of his new temporary job assignment at his employer, the Chester County Department of Emergency Services. He is now the acting director of voter services, which does not allow him to hold elected office.

“I truly want to stay involved with the Borough of South Coatesville, but unfortunately the circumstances will not allow it at this time,” Turner wrote.

Residents who are interested in filling the vacant council seat can submit a resume and cover letter to Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road. Council has 45 days to fill the council seat.

Also, Borough Council approved a motion a $35 per item for additional bulk trash removal. The fee will go toward funding the new dumpster by the Public Works garage. Currently, the borough does a bulk item trash day the first Wednesday of each month, where residents can dispose one item for free.

