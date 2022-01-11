Three South Coatesville Borough Council members were sworn in by Mayor John Long Jr. on Jan. 3.

Council members Ken Bond and Robert Floyd were reelected to four-year terms in November. The third, council member Sylvia Washington, was elected as a write-in to a four-year term.

Washington is returning after previously serving on Borough Council from 1995-2020. She was council president from April 2020 until her resignation in July 2020.

Leadership will remain the same with Montez Jones retained as president and Bond as vice president. Floyd will serve as president pro tempore.

Last year, South Coatesville held unofficial meetings where a quorum was not intact. Therefore, Floyd would lead when the president and vice president are absent and run the meeting if a quorum is present.

After the meeting, Jones said “with Sylvia (Washington) returning, there is still a vacancy on council, but we are able to function properly.”

Contractors returning to South Coatesville are Siana Law as solicitor, Cedarville Engineering as borough engineer and Barbacane Thornton & Co. as auditor. Coatesville-based LTL Consultants Ltd. will serve as the building code official.

Council will hold its first regular Borough Council meeting of the new year at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11. The meeting will also be hybrid with remote access via Zoom.