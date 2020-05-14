A local attorney now will handle the legal affairs of the Borough of South Coatesville, Chester County, after Borough Council voted 4-3 to select a new solicitor during a May 12 Zoom meeting.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members of Borough Council who endorsed me, and I believe with your cooperation, this is going to be a success,” said new solicitor Marvin Powell, who replaces law firm Siana Bellwoar.

Council member Bill Turner asked President Sylvia Washington what the objective of selecting a new solicitor was. She said, “The goal is to continue the business of the borough.” She added increased legal fees from Siana Bellwoar were another factor.

Turner was joined in voting against the hiring by council members Craig Morris and Kenny Bond. Washington, Renee Carey, Barbara Newsuan and Vice President Montez Jones voted yes.

“Council has the choice of changing the solicitor,” Washington said.

Turner said he voted no because of his concerns about the fiscal cost of switching solicitors. He then advised Powell, “Don’t tell us what we want to hear, make us follow the law.” While agreeing with Turner, Morris called former solicitor, Siana Bellwoar, a “great blessing” to South Coatesville.

“They did us no wrong, and any information about our bills being too high were not a result of anything misleading from them. It was a result of our inability as a council body to properly lead this municipality. It’s our own responsibility for the costs of the bills we received,” Morris said.

“I’ll remain positive about it.” Turner said.

One attorney from Siana Bellwoar, Eric Brown, will continue to handle legal matters for the police department, including the upcoming police union negotiations.

Meanwhile, council once again tabled the issue of installing security measures at Borough Hall. However, officials voted to receive estimates from sanitation companies to thoroughly clean Borough Hall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Resident Bob Floyd suggested to the council to include an Exton-based cleaning company, Bio-One. Police Chief Kevin Pierce requested the police station be sanitized, which council accepted.

