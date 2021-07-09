South Coatesville Borough Council deliberated on agency business during a Zoom meeting June 22 without the necessary members to form a quorum needed to hold an official meeting. This was the second time in a month not enough elected officials showed up for a scheduled public meeting.

Only three council members attended, including council Vice President Ken Bond, Robert Floyd and Thomas Roney.

Mayor John Long Jr., council President Montez Jones, plus council members Renee Carey, Craig Morris and Barbara Newsuan were absent. Bond said during the roll call Jones was “excused” due to work-related matters.

“Two meetings now, they walked out on us,” Roney said.

Resident Michelle Harris said she saw Carey’s name on the Zoom call before Borough Manager Allen Smith took roll call. Smith told Harris he received an email from her that she was having technical difficulties.

“The borough business has to go forward, elected officials are elected by the people to do their jobs,” Smith said.

Bond then asked Smith to seek advice from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs on whether the borough has disciplinary options. By having written guidance from the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs, Bond believes the borough would have “state policy” as a reference.

“If they don’t have a reason for an emergency, they’re not excused,” Bond said.

Smith then introduced a proposal from Comcast to replace Verizon as the new phone service provider. Phone service has been down completely over the past month at Borough Hall. The urgency of not having a reliable phone provider opened passionate discussion among officials. Thus, the three council members suggested the borough manager move forward with the Comcast proposal.

“Let’s not wait for those who are not here,” Bond said, referring to the urgency of designating a phone provider.

Residents have been contacting Smith via the contact form on the borough’s website. Smith said residents can continue to contact him via the website, email or visit the office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We owe it to the public to have a continuing phone service,” Smith said.

The borough has $5,094 budgeted for telephone services this year, and and the dollar amounts between Verizon and Comcast for the same service are “identical,” Floyd said.

“Why don’t we just go ahead, contact Comcast and be done with it. Get them in there so we can get back to business as normal,” Floyd urged.