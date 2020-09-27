South Coatesville officials addressed a vacant council seat during the Sept. 22 meeting held virtually on Zoom.

Residents have until Monday, Sept. 28, to submit a resume and cover letter to interim borough manager Allen Smith. Applicants must have lived in South Coatesville Borough, Chester County, for at least one year.

Council accepted the resignation of former member Bill Turner during the Sept. 8 council meeting. Should no applications be submitted, council President Montez Jones said the borough will contact resident Thomas Roney to see if he’s still interested in the position. Roney was the runner-up of the latest council vacancy filled by Robert Floyd.

In other business, Borough Council selected Di Rocco Bros. Inc. of West Chester, pending engineer review, to pave the entrance road at the wastewater treatment plant. Di Rocco Bros. was the lowest bid, coming in at $30,500. Council member Renee Carey requested a review by borough engineer Cedarville Engineering Group.

Also, resident Monica Watson asked the council whether budget reports will be posted on the borough’s website; Carey said yes. Then, council member Barbara Newsuan responded the “public will be involved” as the borough prepares the 2021 budget.

“As citizens, I think we should be able to look at that information to see exactly where we are with our borough,” Watson said.

