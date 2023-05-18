On May 9, South Coatesville Borough allocated $39,000 to provide its police department with new software.

South Coatesville police will now be using a software for inputting and managing reports from Pottstown-based provider Cody Systems. Cody will replace the Alert system.

Council member Sylvia Washington said the police departments of Coatesville city and Valley Township use Cody. The county is also recommending police agencies use it for compatibility reasons, she said.

“Cody is more advanced and complex than Alert and will have the capability of interfacing with the Chester County dispatch system by automatically transferring data from dispatch into the reporting system,” South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce said in a May 11 email.

By using the technology, South Coatesville police officers will no longer have to type information from county dispatch into the system. It can also be installed in their police vehicles, Pierce said after the meeting.

The borough will pay $39,000 upfront from its general fund. Funds will be reimbursed from a $30,000 grant from the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

Local Law-Enforcement Support grant money can be used by law enforcement agencies to purchase and upgrade information technology, such as record- and report-management systems, plus body-worn and vehicle cameras.

“I trust the chief on this one,” Borough Solicitor Chris Gerber of Siana Law Firm said.

South Coatesville will hold its next council meeting at 7 p.m. May 23, at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.