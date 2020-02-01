In an effort to bring consistency to its building code enforcement, South Coatesville Borough Council began discussion toward selecting a new code official.

During their Jan. 28 meeting, council members for the Chester County borough heard proposals presented by two contractors — Keystone Municipal Services and Technicon. The borough currently contracts with LTL Consulting.

“We hear from the public every meeting that they’re not happy with our level of code enforcement,” said council President Bill Turner. “We have an opportunity here to start to rectify that.”

Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner said after the meeting the borough needs one person instead of multiple people coming and going.

Mike Reinert of Technicon said during his proposal, his company tries to provide municipalities with a main point of contact. Assigning the same person to represent Technicon when dealing with residents also gains a relationship between that inspector and borough staff, he said.

Reiner said code enforcement in small areas like South Coatesville is a reactive thing. Borough officials rely on the residents to point out high grass, cracked sidewalks or other violations.

Showing her desire to proceed with caution, Councilwoman Renee Carey voiced her concerns about an outdated fee schedule. However, Turner said council has had the proposals proposals since August and strongly disagreed to further delay a decision.

“We’ll update accordingly with the code enforcement company so that the fees will be justified internally and permit-wise,” Reiner told council.

Council Vice President Montez Jones said at the meeting he is willing to wait two more weeks but not another two months to make a final decision on appointing a building code official. Council then agreed to make a decision on a new building code official when it meets Feb. 11.

In other business, Reiner announced dates for future community events. The Great American cleanup will take place April 25 with a rain date of April 26. Community Day is set for Sept. 12.