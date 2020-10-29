Trick-or-treating in South Coatesville, previously canceled by borough officials amid the coronavirus pandemic, is reinstated “at the discretion of residents” following a public outcry.

During its Oct. 27 meeting held virtually on Zoom, Borough Council reversed its Oct. 13 decision to cancel the event. Trick-or-treat will be Saturday, Oct. 31, with no set time.

After hearing multiple complaints from residents, the borough issued this statement on its website: “To avoid the opportunities for spreading the virus, the borough wants to do everything it can do to keep (case numbers) down. We thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding.”

Council President Montez Jones said on Oct. 27 the borough will post a list of Halloween alternatives on its website. He also explained South Coatesville’s large senior population was a factor in the previous decision. He added, the senior residents he has spoken to are “afraid” because of potential inadvertent airborne spread of coronavirus from children knocking on doors.

“It’s very offensive that we are being attacked because we are trying to speak up for our senior citizens,” Jones said.

However, residents like Pam Simpson said law-abiding citizens were “confused” and wanted to understand the decisions being made by borough officials. She suggested Borough Council provide clarity to residents when impactful decisions are being made in the future.

“The point is if someone had said we have canceled, but it’s up to the communities to celebrate trick-or-treat in the way they want to, that would’ve been good enough,” Simpson said.

Another resident Pam McIntyre said, “These are the same kids running around my neighborhood tackling each other, riding school buses together and sitting in class together. But you are telling them they can’t go door to door picking up candy off a table from a driveway.” She noted neighboring towns are following trick-or-treat guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Just be careful and do what you normally do,” Council member Renee Carey said.