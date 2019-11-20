South Coatesville residents may see an increase in trash bills next year to cover rising costs incurred by the borough.

“The cost of trash removal is going up, not down,” Councilwoman Sylvia Washington said.

Borough Council accepted Advanced Disposal Services as the lowest bidder for trash removal services at $272,432. The new contract is for three years.

Next year, South Coatesville will pay Advanced Disposal Services $88,140. The trash hauler will receive $90,784 in the second year and $93,508 in the third year.

Residents currently pay $150 per year to the borough in trash fees. Council discussed the possibility of increasing the yearly residential trash bill to $187 after the current trash hauler contract expires Dec. 31.

Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner assured residents in attendance they will “not be paying extra to cover the people who are delinquent as they will go to collections.” She said the increase would cover the cost of the contract per household based on an estimate of 500 borough households.

Council President Renee Carey said a final decision on the fee increase will not happen before the end of the year. The proposed fee will not be included in the 2020 budget.

