South Coatesville Borough Council hired a building codes contractor during the Feb. 11 meeting.
Technicon Enterprises Inc. II will be replacing LTL Consulting. Council members said they selected a new building code official for consistency reasons.
The New Morgan-based company will handle zoning, building permits and reviews, plus inspections. Police Chief Kevin Pierce will continue to serve as codes enforcement officer on nonbuilding matters.
The next step in the process will be revising South Coatesville's fee schedule to accommodate Technicon. Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner told council Technicon will base its fee schedule on the percentage of visits to the borough plus expenses.
Meanwhile, council also announced the borough will begin to accept proposals for a new solicitor — a change officials say is needed for fiscal reasons.
Council member Sylvia Washington said South Coatesville pays $80,000 in legal fees to solicitor Siana, Bellwoar & McAndrew LLP. She called the fees “excessive,” adding “the borough is not being represented the way it should.”
Reiner also announced the borough has received a $6,800 grant from the PECO Green Region grant to clean up debris from the Kozacheson property, with hopes of turning it into a recreational park.