South Coatesville will begin the process of drafting an ordinance to implement a tax funding emergency medical services provided by Modena Fire Company.

The decision came at the June 28 Borough Council meeting. Any tax hike would go into effect in February 2023 when property taxes are invoiced.

Modena Fire and EMS officials asked the borough to consider a 13% tax increase at the June 14 meeting.

The current real estate tax levy in South Coatesville is 7.6 mills. With the acceleration it would increase to 8.59 mills.

One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value.

An ordinance determining the final millage rate for 2023 will come in December after the budget is passed. South Coatesville budgeted $18,106 for its 2022 contribution to Modena Fire Company.

The tax increase would fund day-to-day operations for Modena Fire and EMS, and it would not limited to diesel fuel and staffing.

Also, John Sly, EMS administrator of the Westwood Fire Company thanked South Coatesville officials for taking action to help fund EMS services provided by Modena. He then addressed officials on additional fallout from Tower Health pulling its ambulance service, TowerDirect Medic 93 on Sept. 1.

“What happens when you have a corporate system is exactly what just happened – they have every ability to turn off the light switch and they’re gone tomorrow and we’re all left here to pick up the pieces," Sly said.

Sly said the withdrawal of Medic 93 now makes Valley Township-based Westwood the only EMS service that has paramedics west of Downingtown. The difference between an emergency medical technician and a paramedic is the level of education and care provided. Paramedics go through further education than EMTs and perform advanced functions such as administering medicine and cardiac monitoring to patients.

Sly told South Coatesville officials Westwood has been a long-time provider of rescue service in South Coatesville for many years but has always done it in a “mutual capacity” to help out Modena.

“It’s been a big strain on all of us,” Sly said.

South Coatesville will hold its next hybrid Borough Council meeting at 7 p.m. on July 11.