With Chester County moving to the yellow phase of the state’s reopening plan on June 5, officials in South Coatesville released plans for what that might look like during a May 26 Zoom meeting.

“Our yellow (regulations) are pretty tight,” council member Renee Carey said.

In accordance with the state health guidelines regarding coronavirus, telework is still encouraged when possible, and Borough Council will continue to host virtual Zoom meetings.

“We can’t expose our workers to the public when we open back up, and we really have to look at this coronavirus and take it seriously,” council President Sylvia Washington said.

Washington said the borough received estimates for sanitizing Borough Hall, the police station, and vehicles. But a final decision was not made during the meeting.

Borough Hall will be open for the June 2 primary election as a polling place. Council member Barbara Newsuan said the cleaning is necessary as elderly residents will be among those voting.

“We need to have it done after the election because we don’t know who’s going to be in and out,” Washington said.

Officials said the borough will explore applying for county reimbursement of pandemic-related expenses.

Meanwhile, the reopening of Borough Hall to the public forced the council to finally act on installing security upgrades, a staff request dating to last year.

Council approved the installation of safety glass at the check-in window at a cost of $1,200. Council also approved a video doorbell system and a panic button with a cost of up to $500.

“I don’t want to delay this any longer,” Washington said. “Security is a big thing nowadays.”