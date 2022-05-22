South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce told officials he is contemplating hiring additional part-time officers.

During his May 10 report to Borough Council, Pierce said the police department needs more officers on weekends. Although no action was taken, council heard his request and offered suggestions.

The plea originated after a shooting was reported at the Bongo Club bar. According to the chief, no one was injured or killed. The chief said he always schedules two officers to be on patrol Friday and Saturday nights.

Lately, Pierce said he’s been having difficulty scheduling two officers for weekends. Full-time police officers work every other weekend. The chief said in some instances, the full-time officers work by themselves on weekends. He said one of his part-time officers, who often works weekends, is unavailable due to injury.

The full police force has six part-time and two full-time officers. The total police budget is $333,500.

The borough is in negotiation with the police union for a new collective bargaining agreement. Council member Montez Jones suggested a different rate for weekends to attract new officers. Pierce called the proposal “a great idea.”

Another council member, Sylvia Washington, asked whether required weekend availability was specified on job descriptions when hiring part-time police officers. Pierce responded that every time he hired officers, all candidates were told working weekends and holiday shifts were required.

“As we approach the summer weather, you know there’s going to be more activity,” Washington said in support of hiring more police officers.

The next regular borough council meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 24. Also, South Coatesville officials announced a town hall meeting at 7 p.m. June 7, with a presentation from Modena Fire Company. Both meetings will be held at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville.