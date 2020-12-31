Residents in South Coatesville, Chester County, will not see a tax increase in 2021, as council members approved a $1.29 million budget holding the tax rate at 7.6 mills during a Dec. 22 meeting held via Zoom.

The biggest expense for 2021 will be street lighting, costing the borough $296,788. The second biggest expense will be public works, coming in at $141,530.

Council also passed the sewer fund budget of $443,328, with expenses of $284,767. The highway fund budget was set at $48,549, including a 5% contribution of $2,312 from the general fund.

Dates were set for 2021 meetings. Council will continue to meet twice a month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays. All meetings will start at 7 p.m. and will be held on Zoom. The first meeting of the new year is Jan. 12.

Council also discussed when the borough will observe its newest holiday, Juneteenth, since June 19 will fall on a Saturday in 2021. Council had voted in June to to make Juneteenth a borough holiday.

Council President Montez Jones suggested observing it on Friday, June 18. He said a resolution to observe it then will be issued at a future meeting.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent South Coatesville Township coverage