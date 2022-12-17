Property taxes in South Coatesville will go up next year to fund emergency services.

Borough Council on Dec. 13 voted to implement a 1.5-mill increase to fund services from Modena Fire Company and Westwood Fire Company. The meeting was held at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus due to a recurrence of mold at Borough Hall.

The new would be in addition to the current municipal real estate tax levy of 7.6 mills, bringing the total to 9.1 mills. A property owner with a property valued at $100,000 would pay $910.

“It’s something that we can feel assured that you guys are going to be there for our community,” Vice President Bob Floyd said to emergency service officials in attendance.

Also, South Coatesville voted to table posting the preliminary budget. Borough Manager Allen Smith said projected revenues are currently at $1.3 million, which is balanced with expenditures also at $1.3 million.

A special meeting will be held Dec. 19 to approve advertising to the preliminary budget. Council member Sylvia Washington said the special meeting should be for a “final review.” Council member Montez Jones said, “There’s still some unreadiness,” adding more time is fair to council members to consider their decision.

Borough solicitor Andrew Rongaus, of Siana Law Firm, said said the state borough code indicates a draft budget should be advertised for 30 days. However, Rongaus said there is no penalty for a municipality not posting a draft budget for 30 days.

The deadline for the municipality to pass its budget is Dec. 31. Rongaus also said council can make changes to the ratified budget throughout 2023 if needed.

A special meeting will be at 5 p.m. Dec. 19, with final budget approval scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Both public meetings will be conducted at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus at 137 Modena Road, Coatesville, with virtual access via Zoom.