South Coatesville Borough Council approved a $1.67 million preliminary budget with no tax increase.

Council members Renee Carey, Craig Morris and Barbara Newsuan were absent during the Nov. 30 virtual meeting held on Zoom.

The property tax rate will remain at 7.6 mills. A property assessed at $100,000 would have a tax bill of $760.

Officials also unanimously passed a sewer budget of $463,80 and a highway fund budget of $47,220.

Additionally, $320,350 is slated for public works.

The borough is expected to generate $600,000 in income from reimbursement grants and American Rescue Plan Act money.

“I’m fine with it as printed,” council President Montez Jones said.

Borough Council will approve the final 2022 budget on Dec. 14. It will be a hybrid meeting held at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville, with Zoom access.