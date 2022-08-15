South Coatesville responded to the upcoming Sept. 1 cease of operation of Tower Health’s Medic 93 paramedic unit at the Aug. 9 borough council meeting. Council unanimously passed a motion to allocate $15,393 to Westwood Fire Co. Borough Manager Allen Smith said the borough has the funds.

“I would hate for him to wait again; they need the money upfront so that they can provide services,” council member Monica Watson said.

“Two weeks doesn’t seem a lot of time, but it’s a lot of time for them.”

Westwood EMS administrator John Sly said the closure affects 19 municipalities. The money will go toward hiring 11 new paramedics and additional cardiac equipment. Westwood, based in nearby Valley Township, will also provide emergency care in addition to the borough’s EMS provider, Modena Fire Co.

“Having the paramedic on the ambulance with Modena is critical if someone is having a medical emergency,” Sly said.

He also told officials at the Aug. 8 finance committee meeting that he can’t hire people after its next meeting on Aug 23 and expect them to begin on Sept. 1.

“If we don’t have the startup funds to do this, we’re kicking the can down the road,” Sly said.

Had South Coatesville not acted, the nearest paramedic unit would have been from Honey Brook, which is 25 minutes from the borough. Sly said at the June 28 meeting the withdrawal of Medic 93 now makes Westwood the only nearby ambulance service that has paramedics west of Downingtown.

“Basically, if we don’t have enough people in place, you’re going to be getting a medic from Honey Brook,” Sly said.

The difference between an emergency medical technician and a paramedic is the level of education and care provided. Paramedics go through further education than EMTs and perform advanced functions such as administering medicine and cardiac monitoring to patients.

“As long as we know the municipalities are going to fund it, we can get that process rolling to the Sept. 1 go-live date,” Sly said.

South Coatesville will hold its next hybrid council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 23.