South Coatesville officials are asking for residents input on using a parking app, and parking enforcement in the borough overall.

“We want to seek community input for this parking app,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

Smith invited residents to a next town hall meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 6 at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville.

Borough Council voted July 11 to have ParkMobile handle its parking payments, though council Vice President Bob Floyd said the borough has not signed a contract yet.

The contract would last for three years. South Coatesville has the option to terminate the agreement by giving a thirty-day notice. Smith said borough solicitor Siana Bellwoar will review the contract. A start date hasn’t been set.

The ParkMobile app allows municipalities to implement paid parking without purchasing equipment or adding to existing infrastructure such as meters. ParkMobile will provide signage and marketing.

South Coatesville will not incur major costs to incorporate ParkMobile. However, a 35-cent transaction fee is paid by the customer to the parking app. When using the app, a motorist would enter the license plate number and choose the number of hours of parking with various payment options. ParkMobile sends a text message to the user when their allotment is about to expire with the option to extend.

Smith said the borough has a “pretty clear entry” into what services should be with a “start small, move forward” approach. He also asked the council to provide feedback on ways to ensure parking enforcement is done in the "most transparent" way.

"There's nothing that will be enacted unless the residents know, there will not be surprise enforcement," Smith said.

In other news, officials announced residents will be receiving a fall newsletter. Council member Sylvia Washington said the newsletter will allow residents to comment on happenings and issues in the borough. She said it was a "worthwhile investment” for South Coatesville residents and taxpayers.

"We should notify the (residents) ones that can't come out to regular meetings and the ones that don't come to the town hall meetings,” Washington said.

South Coatesville will hold its next hybrid council meeting 7 p.m. Sept. 13.