South Coatesville officials began preliminary discussions with an alternative power company about the possibility of leasing 80 acres on borough-owned property on Upper Gap Road to develop a solar farm.

Borough Council did not reach any final decisions during the Jan. 25 virtual meeting held on Zoom. Currently, the borough’s composting and leaf collection facilities are at the site. Pro-Tech Energy Solutions would like to lease the remaining acreage to develop a five- to seven-megawatt solar power system.

Scott Layne, vice president of development for Pro-Tech, told borough officials the project would not involve water or sewer connections. The solar farm would be unoccupied, meaning no additional road traffic will be generated from the property. The project will also go through an engineering and permitting process prior to constructing the solar farm.

The energy firm, based in Moorestown, New Jersey, has constructed over 290 solar forms across the East Coast as far west as Illinois.

Council Vice President Ken Bond asked how much money a potential lease would generate as income for the borough. Layne said within the first year, the borough could generate $35,000-$50,000.

Solar leases such as the one being proposed typically last for 20 years with an option to renew for an additional 10 years. Council member Sylvia Washington asked if the borough could acquire the solar farm after the lease expires. Layne said it was an “interesting concept” and didn’t see why it could not be a term of the lease. Normally, solar farms are disassembled, and the land is returned to the landowner the way it was, Layne said.

“We need to own our own solar farm,” Washington said.

Another council member Renee Carey asked whether Pro-Tech has liability insurance, citing concerns of the solar farm interfering with electronic medical devices such as pacemakers. Lane said his company is “fully insured,” with its products meeting Federal Communications Commission and Underwriting Laboratories regulations.

“You’ll be right next to me,” said Carey, who lives a half-mile away from the property.

In other business, officials announced the first of quarterly town hall meetings to be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 on Zoom. Council will hold its next regular meeting to be livestreamed on Feb. 8.