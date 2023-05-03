Residents in South Coatesville Borough may one day soon see a new police department as South Coatesville officials began the process of regionalizing police services April 25.

Borough council voted unanimously to have Borough Manager Allen Smith write a letter of intent to the Governor’s Center for Local Government Services and begin the process of regionalizing the South Coatesville Police Department. South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce requested the council act and send the letter.

The process includes a feasibility study conducted by GCLGS, which is under the state Department of Community and Economic Development. The feasibility study will come at no cost to the borough.

“They do everything,” said police Sergeant Barry Gober. “It will not cost the borough a dime.”

Currently, South Coatesville Police Department has a contract with adjacent Modena Borough to provide police services there. The police department has seven part-time police officers, one senior patrolman, a sergeant and the police chief.

Gober said the department currently “regionalizes” its services by providing police coverage to Modena Borough. He explained that the official regionalization process would provide South Coatesville more police officers and increase grant opportunities.

“We can get more full-time officers,” Gober said.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked whether the regionalization applied to Coatesville city and East Fallowfield Township police departments. Gober responded no, as the regionalization will only apply to South Coatesville and Modena boroughs, plus any townships or boroughs that contract with the department in the future.

Chester County currently has two regional police departments. Southern Chester County Regional Police Department covers West Grove and Avondale boroughs and New Garden Township. Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department serves Westtown, Thornbury and East Goshen townships.

“It’s a very good idea, and Sergeant Gober is right on. I’m 100% behind it,” said borough Solicitor Chris Gerber of Siana Law Firm.

South Coatesville will hold their next council meeting at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.