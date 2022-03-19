South Coatesville Borough Council held a special meeting March 17 to rescind the appointment of resident Gilbert Parker to fill a vacancy that occurred at the March 8 council meeting.

The meeting was originally scheduled for March 14 but was canceled due to it not being properly advertised in a local newspaper, mandated by the Sunshine Act. Officials did acknowledge a “lawful” executive session occurred March 14.

Borough Council voted 4-2 to rescind Parker’s appointment due to aggravated assault charges in 1987 and 2018, a felony in the second degree listed on his public records. Council President Montez Jones, Vice President Ken Bond, and council members Bob Floyd and Tom Roney voted to rescind. Council members Renee Carey and Sylvia Washington voted against it.

Parker, who was at the meeting, said he was not convicted of stalking in 2003. South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce responded even though he was not convicted, it will still appear on his record.

“With the information provided by our solicitor and through all of the executive sessions we had, we made the best and right decision for the moment,” Jones said.

Jones was the only council member who changed his vote. He said as Parker’s minister and friend, he “will continue to be with him.”

Added Jones, “My mindset and vote tonight had nothing to do with whether his sins were forgiven.”

Bond said borough and county laws do not supersede state law. He also said the borough is not in a position to change it and cannot argue against it. Attorney Chris Gerber, the borough solicitor from Siana Bellwoar, said South Coatesville is “bound by the decisions of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that is in charge of interpreting the Pennsylvania Constitution.”

Bond said, “It’s not about friendship; it’s not about anything other than reality.”

Washington, who voted no said Parker would have been an asset to Borough Council. She said the definition of “hereafter” in the ineligibility by criminal convictions section of the Constitution states “after a person is in office and they commit a crime.” Carey also cited the phrase “in office” under section 904.1 of the Pennsylvania Borough Code. It states, “(3) On conviction of misbehavior in office or of an infamous crime” is when an appointee is removed. Carey said “in office is different than going into office” interpreting Parker would have been eligible.

“People are going to be accountable for interpreting law just to keep somebody out of office,” Washington said.

“I have heard a lot of statements that what has happened here is wrong and unjust. I understand that certain folks are not happy with the outcome. It’s not worth my license or my reputation to give you advice that is contrary to law,” Gerber said.

Council will hold its next hybrid meeting at 7 p.m. March 22.