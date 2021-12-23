South Coatesville officials held an unofficial hybrid meeting via Zoom on Dec. 14 to open discussions with a local contractor on a potential project to renovate Borough Hall at 136 Modena Road.

However, in the absence of a quorum of council members, no action was taken.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said he believes the building outlived its useful life. He said “seepage, animal intrusions and things beyond just patch and repair or afflicting the building.”

Mike Norman of Mike Norman Custom Carpentry told borough officials he recommends bringing in an architect who will do a visual inspection and then draft a written proposal on the scope of work.

“We need to do it right and make it comfortable for the people working in it,” council member Bob Floyd said.

Another topic of discussion was how to involve the adjacent police building into the borough hall project. South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce said there needs to be a collaboration between the police department, the borough and the architect on how to incorporate mandated security standards for police buildings.

Smith said renovating the borough hall and ignoring the police station “doesn’t make sense.”

No estimated cost was given, as talks were preliminary. Norman advised the borough that stormwater management on any groundbreaking project would be a heavy expense.

The next step for the council is to reconvene on Dec. 28 to consider an architect to create renderings based on feedback from borough staff and officials. Council will also adopt the 2022 budget during the hybrid meeting at 7 p.m.