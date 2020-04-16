Residents in South Coatesville soon will see new names when interacting with Borough Hall.

Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner and Secretary/Treasurer Stephanie Duncan have submitted resignation notices.

During a virtual meeting via the videoconferencing app Zoom, Borough Council formally accepted both resignations April 14 and moved for those positions to be advertised.

Wall Street mixed after jobless data; Amazon up, banks down NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as the relativ…

Reiner, who became borough manager in April 2019, will be the township manager of New Garden, another Chester County municipality. Reiner was South Coatesville’s first borough manager, serving since 2013. Officials hope to have a new borough manager by May.

“I was lucky to be chosen as the township manager for New Garden Township, and I’m excited about the opportunity,” Reiner said April 13.

Duncan resigned because she will be devoting her efforts to strengthening a nonprofit she has been volunteering with for the past five years. Her resignation is effective April 30. She became secretary/treasurer in 2006.

“I feel I can do more good for the community outside the constraints of local government,” Duncan said in an email.

Council President Bill Turner called Duncan's resignation a “huge loss” and described his reaction as “speechless.” Councilwoman Renee Carey said Duncan was “faithful” to the borough.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Turner said the borough wants to fill Duncan's position “as soon as possible.”

“I am still committed to the betterment of South Coatesville and the region,” Duncan said in her email.

Meanwhile, the borough also purchased a tag reader for the South Coatesville Police Department at a cost of $4,940. Police Chief Kevin Pierce explained the tag readers will allow officers to catch drivers who have oustanding violations by reading license plates. He said the tag readers will “pay for themselves.”

The borough announced the hiring of Quinn Robinson as a public works employee at $19.57 per hour and part-time police Officer Joseph Juisti at $21.07 per hour.

Council also selected Barbacane Thornton & Co. to perform the 2019 audit.