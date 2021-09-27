South Coatesville officials discussed a potential solution to parking issues in the borough during a Sept. 14 virtual meeting held on Zoom.

Borough Manager Allen Smith introduced the possibility of enforcing parking on borough-owned lots through the ParkMobile app. Council did not take action.

The ParkMobile app allows municipalities to implement paid parking without the purchase of equipment, and the system can incorporate existing infrastructure such as meters. ParkMobile will provide signs, marketing, maintenance, hosting and support if council joins.

When using the app, a motorist would enter the license plate number and choose the number of hours of parking with various payment options. ParkMobile sends a text message to the user when their allotment is about to expire with the option to extend without having to return to their car. A transaction fee of 35 cents will be charged to motorists who use the service, in addition to their parking bill.

The borough is still drafting a parking ordinance. Smith said use of the app makes the ordinance easier to write if the council decides to use it. Discussion on parking began earlier this year after multiple residents addressed South Coatesville officials on parking issues. Smith said he was “impressed” both times with the app during personal trips to Pottstown and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Lancaster city also uses the app.

Council president Montez Jones said the idea was a “great contribution to the discussion.” Vice President Ken Bond called the app a “good possibility” and suggested the borough Planning Commission discuss it.

“This is the 21st century way of doing it,” Smith said.

The app will not incur major budget costs to the borough. However, any minimal cost to South Coatesville would be credit card processing fees. The fees will depend on who acts as the merchant of record. If the app is the merchant of record, the fees are 3% plus 15 cents per transaction. If South Coatesville is the merchant of record, the fees will be determined by the municipality’s payment processor.

“In our particular scenario where we are working on an ordinance, this would go a long way to solve the bottlenecks we are experiencing during certain times and could be used to relieve certain situations that happen through certain hours that are problematic overnight at certain establishments,” Smith said.

Smith said the borough will switch back to all-virtual meetings. No timetable has been determined for a return to hybrid meetings.