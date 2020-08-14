A familiar name likely will be returning to serve the residents of South Coatesville under a proposal from LTL Consulting to do usage and occupancy inspections that was introduced during Borough Council’s Aug. 11 Zoom meeting.

LTL Consulting previously served as South Coatesville’s building codes official, but council voted in February to switch to Technicon. However, the new contractor notified the borough that it will not be performing usage and occupancy inspections because of liability issues from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It gives us a tool to serve our constituency,” interim Borough Manager Allen Smith said of LTL.

LTL inspectors will conduct resale and rental home inspections on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rental and resale inspection will cost $65 while a reinspection of failed items will cost $55. The borough will be charged a flat fee for every inspection conducted by LTL.

“LTL was very willing to come back and do that part for us,” Smith said.

Smith said Technicon “has no problem coexisting with them.” He called them to ensure the contract wasn’t being breached. The borough has been receiving three to five requests a week for home inspections. He added Technicon will resume inspections after the pandemic.

Council was leaning toward approval, but vice president Montez Jones and council member Kenny Bond wanted Smith to send questions about whether there were any other fees associated with the LTL proposal.

Smith wrote in an email after the meeting he received confirmation that there were no other fees from LTL. The update has been forwarded to council, so it can decide without waiting for the next meeting on Aug. 25. The outcome will be updated as an agenda item for the record.

“We want to get the inspections moving,” Jones said.

In other business, council approved a 30-cubic-yard rental dumpster to be placed at the public works garage. South Coatesville will pay A.J. Blosenki Inc. Trash and Recycling Service $550 per use, including delivery and removal. Public works foreman Chris Corle suggested charging fees for bulk item disposal to finance the dumpster.

Two residents have submitted letters of interest for a vacant council seat. The opening came after the July 27 resignation of former president Sylvia Washington. Washington was elected president in April and served on council since 1995.

A new president will be decided by council after a new member is chosen.