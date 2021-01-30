For the first time since last spring, South Coatesville has a full-time treasurer.

Borough Council voted unanimously to promote part-time secretary/treasurer Michelle Torres to full-time treasurer during the Jan. 26 meeting held virtually on Zoom. Torres will be compensated $22 an hour. She started working part-time for South Coatesville in July 2020. Previously, she has worked as a tax preparer and lives in the borough.

Torres will be the first full-time treasurer since Stephanie Duncan resigned in April 2020. Borough Manager Allen Smith has delivered the treasurer’s report at council meetings during the search for a permanent replacement.

Council also approved Carol Lavender to become a full-time administrative assistant at an hourly rate of $16.50. She has worked in this position on a part-time basis for three years. Both employees will receive a 6% contribution from the borough for benefits.

Also during the meeting, Borough Council opened discussion on reinstating Stephanie Duncan as an outside consultant. Smith said the staff contacts Duncan at least twice a week and she provides quick responses.

“If you’re not interested in her consulting services, she should have been awarded the 2020 community service award for the number of times she has given us assistance,” Smith said.

No final decision was made, as council member Barbara Newsuan recommended further discussion on the matter in an upcoming executive session. Council member Bob Floyd asked Smith to see Duncan’s compensation from 2020.

“Consulting is not cheap,” council member Renee Carey said.