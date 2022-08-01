Modena Fire Chief Frank Dowlin announced to South Coatesville officials at their July 26 meeting a “big day” awaits the community. South Coatesville officials were provided with details on the upcoming centennial celebration on Aug. 27.

The highlight of centennial celebrations occurring on Aug. 27 will be a parade at 1 p.m. where 50 to 70 pieces of fire apparatuses will travel a parade route beginning at Modena Road in South Coatesville Borough to Modena Fire Company headquarters on North Brandywine Avenue in Modena Borough.

Within South Coatesville, residents can see the parade on Overhill Road, Woodward Road, Youngsburg Road and lower Gap Road. The parade will also travel through East Fallowfield Township. Dowlin said residents can get the best vantage point from Cambria Avenue.

“It’s going to be a very nice parade,” Dowlin said.

Following the parade, a ceremony will take place at the fire company headquarters around 2 p.m. Dowlin also said Modena wishes to have the five municipalities within the service area have a representative speak on the history of the fire department’s role and impact in each of their municipalities. South Coatesville did not vote on its representative.

Modena Fire Company serves South Coatesville and Modena boroughs in addition to East Fallowfield, Newlin, and West Marlborough townships.

Residents are also invited to a community block party at the firehouse on North Brandywine Avenue from 5-8 p.m. The community block party will feature food trucks, bands and a DJ.

“It’s all about the community,” Dowlin said.

Due to the celebration, North Brandywine Avenue will be shut down. The Modena Fire Company will also be out of service for 24 hours from 7 a.m. Aug. 27 to 7 a.m. Aug. 28. The chief said other nearby fire agencies will be on standby to answer any calls.

“The area’s covered,” Dowlin said.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked the fire chief whether the fire company would be holding a boot collection fundraising event on that day. The chief responded that a formal collection will not take place on that day. However, the fire company will be selling merchandise.

South Coatesville will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Borough Hall and on Zoom.