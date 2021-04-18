South Coatesville residents now have answers regarding a noxious smell coming from the Pennsylvania American Water’s wastewater treatment plant on Gibbons Avenue.

Borough officials explained how they are dealing with the nuisance odor during the April 13 meeting held on Zoom.

“There are so many demands for us to fix the problem,” Borough Manager Allen Smith said.

Council member Renee Carey read a March 9 letter from Pennsylvania American Water on their recent efforts to combat the redolence. She read site contractors are installing covers on existing digesters along with adding another digester. In the beginning of May, the company will spray an odor controlling chemical, consisting of a lemon scent.

Pennsylvania American Water, the state’s largest private water company, also received permission from the Department of Environmental Protection to use a new powder chemical called magnesium hydroxide which allows more oxygen to flow in the digesters. There are no safety issues or hazards from the use of the chemical.

Scrubbers will also be added to the digesters to neutralize any odors emitted from the site. The project started in December 2020. A third digester with scrubbers will be installed and will take two to three years to be completed. The scrubbers will stir up wastewater sludge inside the digesters.

“They do have a schedule of what they’re doing, that is why you’re smelling it,” Carey said.

Smith said he returned from a recent vacation to many emails of complaints from residents about the smell. He said he responded to all complaints. He then told council the company is inviting all members to tour the facility to see the recent improvements. Council President Montez Jones then urged councilmembers to provide dates for Smith to send a response to Pennsylvania American Water.

Smith then urged residents to sign an online Change.org petition, which states, “The City of Coatesville and the Borough of South Coatesville apply effective oversight to the operation of this waste/water treatment facility ... that reforms be affected, beginning immediately, to bring all off-gassing from this waste/water treatment plant to within the standards set by the Clean Air Act and the Pennsylvania Pollution Control Act, such as by installing permanent covers/lids over the open-air pools or by other proven methods.” As of April 16, 605 people signed the petition.

“When a community speaks by its consensus voice, it gets what it wants. One way you can stop a conglomerate, is it the community speaks. The community needs to move forward,” Smith said.