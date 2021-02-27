South Coatesville, Chester County, resident Pauline Anderson told borough council about excessive parking at the public parking lot on First Avenue, prompting discussion about the need for potential parking permit fees.

During the Feb. 23 council meeting held virtually on Zoom, Anderson said she recently witnessed double parking due to the nearby bar, Bongo Club. She thanked council for being “true to their word” for including the issue on the agenda.

“I think we will see a big change,” Anderson said.

Council member Thomas Roney asked why the issue was brought up. Council President Montez Jones responded, saying property damage and bar activity were the culprits. He added, parishioners from the Bethel African Methodist Episcopalian Church are unable to access the parking lot for worship services.

Jones also added that a potential parking permit fee will ensure apartment residents don’t have excessive cars parked at the borough-owned lot beyond their permissible limits. Council member Barbara Newsuan said some tenants have business vehicles parked on the lot.

“There’s a lot going on over there,” Jones said.

Newsuan suggested a committee should be established to do further research on the matter. This committee will consist of a minimum of two council members who will consider charging residents monthly or yearly fees comparable to those charged by nearby municipalities. Borough Manager Allen Smith labeled the commission as a “task committee.”

Smith said council can draft an ordinance or go as far as establishing a parking authority. He then asked council to set a timetable for the committee to complete their research, noting there are residents who have a “certain suffering” that need relief.

Jones responded by suggesting 30 days for the committee to submit plans to council.

“Right now, we are just looking, and we need to come up with a parking permit fee,” Newsuan said.

For more regional news from Chester, York and Lebanon counties, click here.

Recent South Coatesville Township coverage