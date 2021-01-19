South Coatesville, Chester County, officials discussed a problem with farm animals within the borough, specifically two goats, during the Jan. 12 borough council meeting held virtually on Zoom.

“Within the borough there should not be any farm animals,” council member Renee Carey said.

In a Dec. 18, letter shared during the meeting, South Coatesville police Chief Kevin Pierce wrote that the resident at 146 Modena Road was in violation of borough code, which says it is unlawful to keep any domestic animal other than a household pet. The code defines a household pet as “animals normally and ordinarily kept in or permitted to be at large in the dwelling of its owner.” Pierce said goats are in violation of the code.

The chief said the resident brought goats to the property to combat excessive bamboo growth, and understood they were in violation of the code.

The chief added the owners are exploring homes for the goats. Should the goats not be removed within 30 days of the notice, which was the Dec. 18 letter, a $600 fine will be issued. Council President Montez Jones called the 30-day deadline “fair” and said it should bring a quick resolution.

“They assured me they will get rid of them,” Pierce said.

In other business, officials decided on how the borough will commemorate its new holiday, Juneteenth.

In December, officials had noticed that Juneteenth was not added to the list of holidays that borough hall will be closed. Jones said during the Dec. 22 meeting that the borough should observe it on June 18 since June 19 falls on a Saturday.

Officials proposed replacing Columbus Day with Juneteenth as a paid borough holiday. However, Pierce and public works foreman Chris Corle said Columbus Day was not a paid holiday in their union contracts.

Council decided to make it a day of observance instead of a paid holiday for employees. Jones proposed the idea of making Juneteenth a day of observance on June 19. He said most municipalities are recognizing Juneteenth as an observance, and it will be added to the borough calendar.

