The national concern for the safety of public spaces has reached South Coatesville as council decided Aug. 27 to explore options to improve security at Borough Hall on Modena Road.

“When we’re here alone, sometimes people come and sneak in and we can’t see them,” South Coatesville Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner said.

Currently, visitors and municipal officials can access Borough Hall through the front door freely. Council Vice President Barbara Newsuan said she thought employees would lock all the doors when working alone in the building, with council President Renee Carey adding the procedure has been utilized for years.

But Stephanie Duncan, who is employed by the borough as secretary and treasurer, said there’s no security at Borough Hall as she has worked in the office alone “many times.” She added, “When people come through that door and breeze past the window and you’re here by yourself, it’s very uncomfortable.”

Duncan told council, “The police department is more secure, and they have guns and tasers. We have nothing.”

Options under consideration are the installation of a plexiglass door and window with a speaker between the bulletin board area and the check-in window, as well as security cameras.

“I’m cool with them doing research,” Councilman Craig Morris said.

Meanwhile, Larry Maulo, of the accounting firm Maulo & Company Ltd., presented a draft copy of the state financial audit report for the fiscal year of 2018. Maulo said the financial status of the borough is positive and asked council members to make a motion to accept the draft, which they did.

Borough officials also announced that paving on Overhill Road is completed, with painting of the divider lines set to begin next week by Paul McLaughlin of Newlin Homes.

Also, a community movie night tentatively scheduled for Oct. 18 was announced as a replacement for the canceled Community Day.

