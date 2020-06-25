South Coatesville Borough Council unanimously declared June 19 a borough holiday, giving a day off to employees in observance of Juneteenth.

The holiday commemorates the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery after the Civil War. The holiday was first observed in Texas in 1865.

“I think it would be honorable, something that South Coatesville can say they participated in for a good reason,” council President Sylvia Washington said.

She gave credit to young people of all races for their recent efforts to end racism. “I believe that the young people want to be united. We really do have to make a change here,” Washington said.

Some states have declared Juneteenth as a holiday, she said, noting last year Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation making June 19 Juneteenth Freedom Day in Pennsylvania.

In other business, council opened discussion on a timber harvest application submitted to the Chester County Conservation District and turned over to the borough from East Fallowfield Township.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Initial documents shared on Zoom misidentified 12 acres of wooded land at 1300 Youngsburg Road to be in East Fallowfield, instead of South Coatesville.

Applicant John Williams intended to clear trees for potential housing developments. The project was stopped because Williams did not have the proper permits from South Coatesville.

The topography of the area consists of steep slopes, making housing construction infeasible, Washington said. Trees in the area defend nearby residential areas on Upper Gap Road and the Bernardtown Baptist Church from runoff floodwater.

“It should be a conservation area, it shouldn’t be developed,” Washington said.

Washington also announced two candidates were interviewed for a part-time morning secretary position that could become full time.

Finally, councilmember Bill Turner reminded residents to continue social distancing and wearing masks as Chester County moves into the green phase of COVID-19 reopening. “We are not anywhere near where we can let our guard down,” Turner said.