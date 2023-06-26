Officials in South Coatesville, Chester County continued a discussion on developing a protocol for video-recorded public meetings at their June 13 borough council meeting. The borough has utilized Zoom since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

Currently, the borough streams its meetings through a video camera built into Borough Manager Allen Smith's laptop. The new protocol would involve using a new laptop dedicated to recording the meetings.

The process would also involve creating a library of recorded meetings, Smith said by email June 16. Council will make the library public, he added.

Smith told council it would cost the borough $500, which will come out of its general fund. In another email after the meeting he said the equipment included will be a laptop, USB microphone, USB camera and camera stand.

Council member Tom Roney expressed interest in acting on the matter at the meeting.

“We should have the equipment by the next meeting,” Roney said.

In response to Roney, Vice President Monica Watson said the agenda could not be amended to include that item, because it was a financial decision. Any action on a financial item requires advertisement for 24 hours prior to the meeting in accordance with the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

Council will take action on purchasing the equipment at its next meeting at 7 p.m. June 27. The meeting will take place at the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.