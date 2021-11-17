South Coatesville Borough Council voted unanimously to appoint LTL Consulting as building codes official for 2022 during the Nov. 9 virtual meeting held on Zoom.

LTL Consulting is also involved in the inspection of the completed remediation project at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville. The inspection will determine whether the building is safe to resume in-person, day-to-day business, along with council meetings.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said Parkesburg-based restoration company Wright Restoration Inc. completed the project Nov. 8.

Smith noted the borough will prepare for further mold remediation work, if necessary. “It should be noted that just because remediation would be successful doesn’t mean that the exposures of a mold recurrence wouldn’t happen,” he said.

Also, Smith said the borough is researching the feasibility of a full renovation or rebuild of Borough Hall, no matter the results of the inspection. He said options will be presented at a future meeting.

Council member Robert Floyd thanked residents who came out to vote in the recent election where he and council Vice President Ken Bond were on the ballot. Both Democratic members won reelection unopposed.

“We look forward to continuing the positive progress that we are making in our community and listening to our community,” Floyd said.

South Coatesville will hold its next virtual meeting via zoom at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.