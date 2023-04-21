South Coatesville officials will have new technology at their disposal as the council unanimously voted to purchase Google Chromebooks during the April 11 meeting, where President pro tempore Renee Carey was absent.

"It’s something we need. It's going to cut down on paper," South Coatesville council member Thomas Roney said.

The Chromebooks will be used by council members and Mayor John Long Jr. to access documents and emails. Chromebooks provide direct access to Google Drive, where documents would be stored. Borough Manager Allen Smith said the packets will be smaller and links to documents will be provided for officials to "pull up easily."

"There are a lot of benefits there," Smith said.

Smith also said that getting Chromebooks will “cut into the paper budget.” The borough has $2,477 dedicated to office supplies in the 2023 budget.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked what the cut-off amount was for purchasing the Chromebooks. Smith told her the cost will not exceed $1,600. The expenditure will be funded by the general fund.

“I will not go above $200 per Chromebook,” Smith said.

The Chester County municipality first discussed the idea in 2019. Some council members have said in previous meetings they had problems receiving borough-related emails. By using Chromebooks, Roney said everyone will “all get the same message at the same time.”

“The Chromebook is a very usable tool,” Smith said.

Although voting yes later on, council Vice President Monica Watson asked for justification and the “true benefit” of the need. She suggested for councilors to use Google Drive from their own personal devices.

“I’m not going to do that,” council member Bob Floyd said against the idea proposed by Watson.

South Coatesville will hold their next council meeting at 7 p.m. April 25 and will take place at the Chester County Public Safety Campus, 137 Modena Road, Coatesville.