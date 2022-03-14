South Coatesville Borough Council has called a special meeting March 14 to rescind a motion to appoint a resident to fill a borough council seat.

During the March 8 council meeting, Mayor John Long Jr. cast the deciding vote to appoint Gilbert Parker to fill a vacancy.

Council voted 3-3, with President Montez Jones and council members Renee Carey and Sylvia Washington voting yes. Council Vice President Ken Bond and council members Tom Roney and Bob Floyd voted no. Borough mayors can only vote to break a tie.

Parker, who was not at the meeting, has a criminal record that includes aggravated assault and stalking, according to public records.

Article II, Section 7, of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania states any person convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury, or other infamous crime is ineligible to hold any office of trust or profit in the Commonwealth. Pennsylvania courts have determined “other infamous crime” includes all felony convictions.

After the meeting, Borough Manager Allen Smith said the “appointment will probably be changing.” The person who fills the vacancy will be eligible to run in the 2023 municipal elections.

LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to Parker for comment but received no response.

“We voted to appoint, not elect, Mr. Gilbert Parker,” council member Carey said after the meeting. “Gilbert has attended most of our council meetings. He has been a citizen of the borough for most of his life,” Carey said.

Council will meet at 5 p.m. March 14 to rescind the motion.