South Coatesville officials held the borough council meeting virtually on October 25 as a mold problem re-emerged at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road, Coatesville.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said he experienced itching in his eyes while sitting in Borough Hall. He is waiting for a report from the Modena Fire Company about the findings. He also said after speaking with borough engineer, Cedarville Engineering Group, they told him the building’s structure "is not that bad."

Secretary and Treasurer Michelle Torres said water runoff from a nearby hill leaked into holes found on walls in the basement, especially during heavy rain. She said there are live electric wires hanging from the basement ceiling.

“That's why we're going to continue to have the mold problem because we still have water that is getting into the building," Torres said.

Last year, in November, a mold remediation project was done at Borough Hall. South Coatesville spent $15,200 for the emergency project out of its general fund. The project was done by Parkesburg-based restoration company, Wright Restoration Services Inc. The remediation project removed mold that was discovered in the basement along with pest infestations in August 2021, due to remnants from Hurricane Ida.

"We need a strong contractor investment of all systems in Borough Hall," Smith said.

Officials have also had discussions in the past about the feasibility of remodeling Borough Hall.

“Our plans are not remediation. The condition is beyond such. The case is more of a need to renovate Borough Hall,” Smith said after the meeting.

Council member Sylvia Washington asked Torres to reach out to the contractor to see if there's any liability and to file an insurance claim. Torres said she will research if there are any extended warranties from the contractor.

Another council member Montez Jones said a state of emergency needs to be declared with the county.

Smith also said in an Oct. 27 email there is no change to polling plans on Election Day as Borough Hall serves as the South Coatesville polling place. South Coatesville will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 due to Election Day falling on the second Tuesday of the month. Borough council meetings are normally on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.