Orderly parking is one step closer to becoming a reality in South Coatesville.

Officials for the Chester County borough gave an update on implementing parking permits during the March 23 meeting held on Zoom.

Borough Manager Allen Smith said officials have had a “positive” conversation with the parking task committee regarding drafting permits for all borough-owned parking lots. He said there are certain places in the borough where people are taking advantage of the parking.

Council made the decision to establish a parking task committee during the Feb. 23 meeting.

“There are probably more cars than there are parking spaces; how are we going to handle that?” council member Barbara Newsuan asked.

Council member Thomas Roney suggested that borough-issued parking permits should have the motorist’s license plate number listed.

“If their tag numbers are not on the permit, they get pulled at their cost,” Roney said. Roney said five unmarked cars on Birch Street with no state inspection stickers were removed recently.

Vice President Kenny Bond then gave a lengthy opinion on how to handle parking in the borough. He first suggested a tiered parking lot with an electronic gate needs to be installed. Parking spaces would be assigned to anyone who purchases a spot. The individual will pay either a monthly or yearly fee to the borough.

He added two parking spots at the parking lot next to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which will be reserved for the church’s pastor and his wife.

In relation to bar activity from the Bongo Club, Bond suggested for parking meters to be installed at the lot near the Bongo Club and Gibbons Avenue. Bond gave no estimated costs for the proposed additions. He said charging residents for permits to use South Coatesville-owned parking lots would bring revenue to the borough.

He added the borough should consider hiring a designated parking official who will handle permits and monitor weekend parking. Bond added this person will allow the borough to figure out how many cars the permit holder owns.

Council member Renee Carey suggested the parking task committee hold a public meeting, adding residents “should have input.” Council then agreed to head in that direction.

No official date was announced for the public virtual meeting. However, Smith said residents can log into the same Zoom link used for borough council meetings. An official date will be announced on the website.