Parishioners in South Coatesville who attended the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church on First Avenue will have to find a new place of worship.

South Coatesville officials announced the historic church is now permanently closed during an April 27 virtual meeting held via Zoom.

Bethel AME Church had a sewage issue and major structural concerns that compromised the integrity of the property. The sewage issue has been rectified. A site inspection will follow to ensure overall safety, a codes official said.

At the same time officials said the congregation’s pastor, the Rev. John Anderson, has passed away, prompting the permanent closure of the church.

Discussion on the future of the church was opened at the April 13 meeting. Borough Manager Allen Smith, said a building codes official with Technicon Inc. deemed the building to be “uninhabitable” during a recent safety inspection.

“The Borough remains in the mode of respect for the history of the building and the AME church. We also continue our due diligence in keeping with code for sites and structures,” Smith wrote in a May 4 email.

Smith said ideas for preserving the church’s legacy are converting it into a museum in the future or placing a historical marker on the premises should it be demolished. No final plans were decided by Borough Council.

“We will certainly keep the public notified as to what the state of the building will be moving forward, given that it’s a historic building,” Smith said at the April 27 meeting.

During the previous meeting, Vice President Kenneth Bond said Bethel AME church is historic because it was the first meeting place of the Chester County branch of the NAACP in 1936.

Council member Renee Carey said on April 13 the process for designating historic buildings is “exigent” and advised officials to “stick to it” if they decide to seek a historical landmark declaration.

“Whatever we do will be done professionally and with dignity that is deserved there,” Smith said.

Although the Bethel AME Church building on First Avenue will never open again for regular congregational worship, people can attend nearby AME churches in Coatesville, Parkesburg, Atglen and Downingtown.

“Right now, the entire A.M.E. Conference in respect to the passing of Pastor John Anderson, his wife, family, its members and friends are in mourning. The entire A.M.E. Church Conference will soon begin its yearly conference appointments for all its pastors and churches,” Carey said in an email May 5.