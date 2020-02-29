Taxpayers in South Coatesville will not need to foot the bill for a newly acquired recycling truck.

Borough Council decided Feb. 25 to accept ownership of a recycling truck from fellow Chester County municipality Valley Township at no cost, pending a report on its history and a third-party mechanic inspection.

The borough is looking to save $3,500 a month by collecting its own recycling, instead of contracting the service out to a third-party vendor.

“If it saves us even a couple of months and it breaks down on us, it still could save us thousands of dollars,” Council President William Turner said.

The recycling truck is a 2007 Freightliner. Borough Manager Ramsey Reiner said public works foreman Chris Corle told her the truck fits on all borough streets, following a test drive Feb. 13.

Valley Township is giving away the truck in a bid to avoid paying the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fees based off a sale. The township got the truck for free in 2011 from another Chester County municipality, Phoenixville Borough.

The free truck was not free of debate among elected officials. Councilwoman Renee Carey wanted to see the most recent mechanical reports and inspections to make her decision.

“If we don’t know what has really happened to this truck, we could be spending a lot of money,” Carey said.

Councilwoman Sylvia Washington recommended a report on its history for the free truck. Washington then recommended a mechanical inspection for “further damages.” Secretary and Treasurer Stephanie Duncan told council a report will cost the borough $40.

While Mayor John Long Jr. applauded Carey for doing her “due diligence,” he urged council to “move expediently” on what he sees as an opportunity.

In other business, council also revisited staff concerns for safety at Borough Hall, 136 Modena Road. Reiner said Four Brothers Inc. will donate a security door and the labor to install an indoor security window that the borough would purchase.

“We need to take our employees’ security very seriously, and I don’t feel comfortable delaying it further,” Turner said. But a motion to take action died.